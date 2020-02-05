Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.75, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.77, close to its 52-week high of $159.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Globus Medical.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.77, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $187.00 price target.

