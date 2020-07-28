Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Pfizer (PFE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Pfizer (PFE) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.81, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.3% and a 32.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.16 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

