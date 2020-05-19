Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Incyte (INCY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Incyte (INCY) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Hold with an average price target of $79.39, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Incyte, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 39.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.82, which is a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

