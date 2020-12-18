Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.07, close to its 52-week low of $57.04.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 50.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $74.53 average price target, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 46.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, an 114.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.