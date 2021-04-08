Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Geron (GERN), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and ENDRA Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.67.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.60, implying a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67.

