Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Geron (GERN) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Justin Zelin from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a 12.5% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Heat Biologics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.67 average price target, a 159.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.83 average price target, implying a 141.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.