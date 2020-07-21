Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Thermo Fisher (TMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Thermo Fisher (TMO) with bullish sentiments.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $15.67 average price target, implying a 519.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report issued on July 17, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.40.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $407.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, PerkinElmer, and NeoGenomics.

Thermo Fisher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $392.17, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report issued on July 6, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

