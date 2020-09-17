Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Perrigo Company (PRGO) with bullish sentiments.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50, which is a 283.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Perrigo Company with a $61.00 average price target.

