Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) with bullish sentiments.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $9.40 average price target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Actinium Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 43.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33, implying a 306.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

