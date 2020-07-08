Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GenMark (GNMK), Medtronic (MDT) and AbbVie (ABBV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GenMark (GNMK), Medtronic (MDT) and AbbVie (ABBV) with bullish sentiments.

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report issued on July 5, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on GenMark, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 83.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

GenMark has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medtronic (MDT)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic on July 5. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie on July 6 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.67, close to its 52-week high of $100.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.25, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on June 23, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ABBV: