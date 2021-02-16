Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GenMark (GNMK) and Otonomy (OTIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GenMark (GNMK) and Otonomy (OTIC) with bullish sentiments.

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on GenMark, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.74, close to its 52-week high of $23.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 120.6% and a 98.7% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GenMark with a $23.00 average price target.

Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Otonomy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, implying a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

