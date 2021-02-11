Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genmab (GMAB), Mesoblast (MESO) and Kamada (KMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMAB), Mesoblast (MESO) and Kamada (KMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.37, close to its 52-week high of $44.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 88.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.2% and a 56.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $12.70 average price target.

Kamada (KMDA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

