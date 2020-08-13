Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genmab (GMAB), Eyegate (EYEG) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMAB), Eyegate (EYEG) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.38, close to its 52-week high of $36.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eyegate with a $10.75 average price target.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $23.25 average price target, a 99.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

