Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genmab (GMAB), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMAB), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $43.40 average price target, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00, representing a 121.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $24.75 average price target, implying a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

