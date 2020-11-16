Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genfit SA (GNFT), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genfit SA (GNFT), COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Amryt Pharma (AMYT).

Genfit SA (GNFT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $8.15 average price target.

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

In a report issued on November 13, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on COMPASS Pathways, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on COMPASS Pathways is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.00, implying an 82.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma on November 13 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Stoke Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amryt Pharma with a $40.00 average price target.

