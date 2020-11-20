Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Spruce Biosciences (SPRB).

Genesis Healthcare (GEN)

In a report issued on November 18, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare, with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genesis Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $0.54, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.57 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

In a report issued on November 18, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.55, close to its 52-week high of $27.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spruce Biosciences with a $33.75 average price target, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.