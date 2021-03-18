Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Generation Bio (GBIO), Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Generation Bio (GBIO), Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) with bullish sentiments.

Generation Bio (GBIO)

In a report released today, Gil Blum from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Generation Bio, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.63.

Blum has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Generation Bio.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #5406 out of 7397 analysts.

Generation Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Precision BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target, a 304.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.