Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gamida Cell (GMDA), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gamida Cell (GMDA), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) with bullish sentiments.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 36.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, representing a 192.2% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to TCR2 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.35, close to its 52-week high of $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCR2 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33, which is a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevi Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

