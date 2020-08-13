Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gamida Cell (GMDA), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gamida Cell (GMDA), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 36.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Gamida Cell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, implying a 312.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onconova Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.65, which is a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $293.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $316.82, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

