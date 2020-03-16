Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and MyoKardia (MYOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and MyoKardia (MYOK) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

In a report issued on March 13, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, a 622.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

MyoKardia (MYOK)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.83.

