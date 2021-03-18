Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) and ESSA Pharma (EPIX) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to ESSA Pharma, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.56, close to its 52-week high of $32.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

