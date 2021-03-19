Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 41.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $17.25 average price target, a 398.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ADC Therapeutics, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.82.

