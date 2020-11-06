Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG), Regeneron (REGN) and BeiGene (BGNE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG), Regeneron (REGN) and BeiGene (BGNE).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.36, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $141.52, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $653.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $575.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $673.60 average price target, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $280.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.80.

