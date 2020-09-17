Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG), DaVita (DVA) and Pfizer (PFE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG), DaVita (DVA) and Pfizer (PFE).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.05, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $163.67, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DaVita (DVA)

In a report issued on September 15, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DaVita, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.84, close to its 52-week high of $92.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DaVita with a $97.60 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report issued on September 15, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $43.13 average price target, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PFE: