Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Galapagos (GLPG)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry maintained a Sell rating on Galapagos today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $179.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $112.18 average price target, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Tazeen Ahmad from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and Annexon Biosciences.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.17, implying a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

