Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG) and Mesoblast (MESO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Galapagos (GLPG) and Mesoblast (MESO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report issued on December 17, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.85, close to its 52-week low of $93.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $128.12, which is a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report issued on December 18, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 56.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

