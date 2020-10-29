Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG) and Merck & Company (MRK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Galapagos (GLPG) and Merck & Company (MRK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report issued on October 27, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.60, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $141.69, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Merck & Company (MRK)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Merck & Company yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 32.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.91.

