Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG) and InflaRx (IFRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galapagos (GLPG) and InflaRx (IFRX).

Galapagos (GLPG)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.61, close to its 52-week low of $70.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 38.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.77, which is a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR79.00 price target.

InflaRx (IFRX)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $12.00 average price target, a 263.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

