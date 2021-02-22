Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galapagos (GLPG) and Homology Medicines (FIXX).

Galapagos (GLPG)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos on February 19 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.28, close to its 52-week low of $81.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $105.15, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines on February 18 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $29.00 average price target.

