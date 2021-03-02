Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (GLPG), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galapagos (GLPG), ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) with bullish sentiments.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.63, close to its 52-week low of $81.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.24.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $8.50 average price target.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiff Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, a 157.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

