Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Zoetis (ZTS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Zoetis (ZTS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, which is a 79.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.32, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Zoetis is currently a Hold rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.00.

