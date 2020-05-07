Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.94, close to its 52-week low of $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $78.00 average price target, implying a 439.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, implying a 344.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.27, close to its 52-week high of $151.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $153.18 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

