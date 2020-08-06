Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Globus Medical (GMED) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Globus Medical (GMED) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.80, which is a 266.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Globus Medical with a $56.00 average price target, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $24.33 average price target.

