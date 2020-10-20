Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.33, which is a 388.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $49.00 average price target, representing a 40.2% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

