Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Fulgent Genetics today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 47.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.33.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 34.2% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, implying a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

