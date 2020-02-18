Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Baudax Bio (BXRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Baudax Bio (BXRX) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96, close to its 52-week high of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Biotech with a $9.00 average price target.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Baudax Bio today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Baudax Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

