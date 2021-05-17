Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) with bullish sentiments.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.75, close to its 52-week low of $22.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $60.50 average price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $45.83 average price target, which is a 143.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings with a $5.00 average price target, representing a 163.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

