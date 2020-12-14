Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 98.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.20, close to its 52-week high of $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.30, close to its 52-week high of $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 82.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $113.67 average price target, representing a -12.6% downside. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BNTX: