Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, representing a 98.6% upside. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.20, close to its 52-week high of $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.30, close to its 52-week high of $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 82.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $113.67 average price target, representing a -12.6% downside. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

