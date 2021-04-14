Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Electrocore (ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), MEI Pharma (MEIP) and Electrocore (ECOR) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.22, implying a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88, implying a 182.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 10, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, implying a 72.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

