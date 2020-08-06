Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked #2853 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.63, which is a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.45, close to its 52-week low of $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 43.8% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gritstone Oncology with a $14.00 average price target.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kezar Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

