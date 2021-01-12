Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), GenMark (GNMK) and Zymeworks (ZYME)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), GenMark (GNMK) and Zymeworks (ZYME).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $22.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GenMark (GNMK)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Hold rating on GenMark yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

GenMark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.25, close to its 52-week high of $57.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zymeworks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.