Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Insulet (PODD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Insulet (PODD).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, representing a 77.8% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.92, representing a 57.9% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Insulet today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $231.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $243.23, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.