Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Rigel (RIGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Rigel (RIGL) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $19.60 average price target, representing a 108.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Rigel (RIGL)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rigel, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75, which is a 142.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

