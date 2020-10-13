Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.57, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

