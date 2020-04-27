Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Dexcom (DXCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Dexcom (DXCM) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and Mylan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, which is a 207.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dexcom (DXCM)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $296.53 average price target, which is a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.