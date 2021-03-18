Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (FGEN), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on FibroGen (FGEN), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) with bullish sentiments.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 35.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.60, a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iovance Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.29, representing a 75.1% upside. In a report issued on March 8, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 108.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

