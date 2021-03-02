Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (FGEN), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Xenon (XENE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on FibroGen (FGEN), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Xenon (XENE).

FibroGen (FGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edwin Zhang maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Liminal BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.50, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $84.90 average price target.

Xenon (XENE)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Xenon today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

