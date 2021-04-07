Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (FGEN) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on FibroGen (FGEN) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT).
FibroGen (FGEN)
Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.64, close to its 52-week low of $30.77.
According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.
FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.20.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Ocuphire Pharma.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.50, a 66.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.
