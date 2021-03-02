Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (FGEN) and AstraZeneca (AZN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FibroGen (FGEN) and AstraZeneca (AZN) with bullish sentiments.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.83, a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

AstraZeneca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.21.

